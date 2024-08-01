BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Up to $13.44

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $14.00. BrightView shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 86,806 shares trading hands.

BV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BrightView by 8.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BrightView by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BrightView by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

