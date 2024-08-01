Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. 4,122,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,902,853. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

