Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 0.1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.31 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 2,297,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,904,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 24,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.