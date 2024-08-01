Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.110-2.140 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 345,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,347. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

