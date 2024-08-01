Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,880. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

