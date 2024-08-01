Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 395,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,296. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.
