Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 395,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,296. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.