Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target at $14.20

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hayward by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hayward by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Hayward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Hayward has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

