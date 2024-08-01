Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT at $93.67

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 6,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
UMB Financial Stock Up 3.0 %
UMBF stock opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
