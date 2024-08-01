Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

NYSE BC opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,460,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

