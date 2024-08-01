BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 555,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,472 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 479,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,701. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

