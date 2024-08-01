C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,935 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average daily volume of 1,747 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $11.63 on Thursday, hitting $100.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

