C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

AI stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in C3.ai by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in C3.ai by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in C3.ai by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

