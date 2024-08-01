Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Cactus Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 622,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. Cactus has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 in the last 90 days. 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

