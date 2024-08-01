Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,546,517. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $14.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.66. 4,148,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,776. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.