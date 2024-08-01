Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CANQ)

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CANQ traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24.
About Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF
