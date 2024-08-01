Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CANQ)

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CANQ traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24.

Get Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF alerts:

About Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.