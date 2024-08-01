Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:CVRT)

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Price Performance
Shares of CVRT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 13,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.
Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Company Profile
