California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) EVP Scott Alexander Myers Sells 3,254 Shares

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $60,719.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,041.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Alexander Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California BanCorp alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Scott Alexander Myers sold 1,298 shares of California BanCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $28,426.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Scott Alexander Myers sold 174 shares of California BanCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $3,801.90.

California BanCorp Price Performance

California BanCorp stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California BanCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on California BanCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.