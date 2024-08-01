California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,043 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $38,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

SBAC stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average of $206.76. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

