California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $40,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $350,811,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,434,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $150.53. 1,590,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average of $152.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.