California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $70,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $180.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

