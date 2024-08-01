California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Ford Motor worth $85,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 449,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 75,335,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,985,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.