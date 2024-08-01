California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $28,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 634,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,723,000 after buying an additional 151,587 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 35,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,111. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

