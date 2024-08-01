California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.98 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPM International were worth $29,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 61.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $121.47. 1,038,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

