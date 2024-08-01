California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.62 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of DraftKings worth $30,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,819 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. 8,303,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,799,203. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

