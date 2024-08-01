California State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.55 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $31,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,090,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 367,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 105.0% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 768,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 393,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 27,630,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,023,816. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

