California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.39 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Waters worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Waters by 1.1% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $206,286,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 582,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock traded up $8.62 on Wednesday, reaching $336.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,395. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

View Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.