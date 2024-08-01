California State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.62 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $34,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,644,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 477,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,879 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,484. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

