California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.36 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $36,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.01. The stock had a trading volume of 662,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.13.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

