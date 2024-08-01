California State Teachers Retirement System Has $74.28 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Nucor worth $74,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NUE traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,391. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

