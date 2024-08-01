California State Teachers Retirement System Has $81.74 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Super Micro Computer worth $81,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI traded up $35.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $701.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,280. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $825.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

