California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $32,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,675,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,654. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,617. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.