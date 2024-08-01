California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,078 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $76,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.92. 1,622,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.41 and a 200 day moving average of $282.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $314.93.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.