California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $33,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $204,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,076 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $55,075,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.30. 1,181,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

