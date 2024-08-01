California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $44,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 27,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,492,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

