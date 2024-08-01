California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 160 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $28,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

ALNY stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.46. The company had a trading volume of 874,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,908. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $263.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

