California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100,000 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 25.18% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $73,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after buying an additional 257,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 409,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 98,126 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter.

LCTD traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312. The company has a market cap of $293.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

