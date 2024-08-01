Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 699,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Calix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. 340,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,152. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 823,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Calix by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

