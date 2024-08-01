Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.740-6.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,662. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $115.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

