Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.98

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.98 and last traded at $115.34, with a volume of 939844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

