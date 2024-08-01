Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $16.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 136.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUNG. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 242,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,433. The company has a market cap of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,140 shares of company stock worth $85,717 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

