Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.84

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as low as C$15.66. Canada Goose shares last traded at C$15.93, with a volume of 248,439 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.96. The stock has a market cap of C$725.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

