Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.0 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. 3,422,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

