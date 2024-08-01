Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 742.0 days.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS CFPUF remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.