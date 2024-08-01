Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Cannae has a payout ratio of -84.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cannae to earn ($0.58) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -82.8%.

NYSE CNNE traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 30,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Cannae has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

