Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 2.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.57 and last traded at C$10.42. Approximately 96,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,389,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.
WEED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.
In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$37,155.72. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
