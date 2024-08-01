Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Tesla Stock Down 4.8 %

Tesla stock traded down $11.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,583,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,763,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

