Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,815.00

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,815 ($61.94) and last traded at GBX 4,815 ($61.94), with a volume of 45247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,790 ($61.62).

Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,708.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,685.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,579.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Capital Gearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9,523.81%.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

