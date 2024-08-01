Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.91.

TSE:CPX traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$43.10. 204,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$43.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.23.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

