Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after buying an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 714,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 681,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6,698.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 485,082 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

