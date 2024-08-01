Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 59,858 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,858 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $128.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

